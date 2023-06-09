No solution on horizon to GOP divide in House of Representatives

On Wednesday evening, GOP leaders canceled the remaining votes for the week and members were sent home after a two-day standoff.

 Gaylord News

WASHINGTON – Despite Republicans holding the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, divisions in the GOP caucus has led to complete gridlock with members sent home after a two-day standoff.

On Wednesday evening, GOP leaders canceled the remaining votes for the week and members were sent home.

Recommended for you