A Texas man is behind bars with a litany of felony charges after he was spotted by Lawton police officers not wearing a seat belt.
Anthony McClesky made his initial appearance in court Monday charged with three felonies and a handful of misdemeanors stemming from a July 29 run in with Lawton police.
A motorcycle patrol officer initially noticed McClesky behind the wheel of a 2003 Toyota Avalon near the intersection of Northwest Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard. The officer said in his statement that he noticed McClesky not wearing a seat belt, causing him to pull McClesky over.
McClesky handed the officer a driver’s license and “numerous” insurance forms when asked for license and insurance. The officer said the picture on the license did not match the man he was looking at.
According to the report dispatch informed the officer the vehicle was reported stolen out of Wichita Falls, Texas and when the officer and his partner asked McClesky to step out of the vehicle, the driver instead put it in drive and departed. The chase was on.
McClesky fled eastbound at a “high rate of speed” and ran yield signs at Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Lake Avenue. Officers said McClesky never slowed as he was crossing the intersection and forced other drivers to dodge out his way.
McClesky abandoned the vehicle near the 1400 Block of Northwest Columbia Avenue, where police located it. McClesky left on foot and was apprehended near the 1500 block of Northwest Bell Avenue. McClesky was transported to the Lawton City Jail where he has been charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony endangerment while attempting to elude officers and felony use of an Oklahoma Driver’s License. He was also charged for failure to wear a seat belt.