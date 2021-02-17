The Public Service Company of Oklahoma has not been asked to conduct any rolling blackouts this morning, but the remainder of the day remains uncertain.
"There haven't been any indications of issues this morning," Tim Hushbeck, the External Affairs Manager for PSO, said. "We'll be monitoring it all day."
If more outages are to occur, the call will likely come between 10 a.m. and noon today, according to Hushbeck.
PSO's governing body, the Southwest Power Pool, remains at emergency alert level 2, which requires their member utility companies to issue calls for energy conservation.
The situation will likely remain fluid throughout the day, Hushbeck said.