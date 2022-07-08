Highland Cemetery’s governing board was unable to act on several items of business during Wednesday’s meeting due lack of explicit proposals drafted by city staff.
“Let’s bring it back and have it outlined so the board members know exactly what they are voting for,” said Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk.
Originally, the board planned to vote on several ideas to expand services at the cemetery, located in north Lawton east of Fort Sill Boulevard, and present them to the City Council. Now, the process is being delayed by three months, until the next meeting.
The first item proposes the creation of a double-depth section, meaning two coffins contained in one gravesite. At the April meeting, Cemetery Sexton Spencer Mullins said that this practice would save land, adding that Highland Cemetery is running out of space.
Per discussions in April, the gravesites would be 9 feet deep, sufficient to contain two coffins with a degree of separation between them, while ensuring there is at least 18 inches of space/dirt between the top coffin and the ground surface above.
The second item calls for the creation of a columbarium section. A columbarium is a wall-like storage vault with niches that hold urns. This plan was pursued in 2012, but with no results. The area would eventually contain multiple storage units that would hold urns filled with cremains.
A gazebo in the center front of the cemetery has been identified as space for the columbarium complex. The gazebo is surrounded by a paved walkway, meaning it would be fairly easy to install the concrete pads needed for each vault, according to Mullins.
“People want choices,” he said in April, stating that some people wouldn’t want their urns put in the ground.
The first two columbariums wouldn’t cost Highland Cemetery anything, since board members Barry Beauchamp and Gerald Gragg offered to each buy one columbarium and donate it to the cemetery. Consecutive ones would be financed by the cost charged to residents to place an urn in the structure.
Other items of business that couldn’t be acted on due to no existing detailed proposals were procedures for Charity Burial cremations, as well as an adjusted fee schedule. Fees haven’t changed in years, including set up fees.
“We have never charged a set up fee,” Mullins said at Wednesday’s meeting. “We need that in the fee schedule.”