The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has begun rolling blackouts in Lawton under the direction of its governing body the Southwest Power Pool.
As of 1 p.m. on Monday, 1,700 customers had been taken down and were scheduled to remain down for anywhere between 1 to 2 hours according to PSO's External Affairs Manager Tim Hushbeck.
The rolling blackouts are being undertaken to balance the system and keep it from overloading according to Hushbeck. Though Hushbeck could not comment on whether or not the blackouts would continue, he said the next area that would be affected if they were to continue would be 112th and Gore.
Update 2/15/21 3:30 p.m.
According to a release from Cotton Electric Cooperative, the Southwest Power Pool has taken its alert level back to Alert Level 2. This alert level asks for power conservation efforts from communities but does not require offsetting of power through blackouts.
This is a fluid situation and the alert level could be raised back to 3 at any time, according to the Southwest Power Pool.
This is a breaking story.