DUNCAN — Early Friday morning dozens of students from Duncan High School stood up in unison and walked out of their first hour classes in protest of sexual harassment.
The walkout comes after allegations of harassment at the school emerged from students and concerned parents. The exact details of the harassment have not been made public; however, the school’s Communications Coordinator David Ellis did confirm that an investigation is being conducted and that law enforcement is involved.
“As the superintendent said, we’re doing everything we can to protect all the kids, that’s our goal, and we will continue to do that,” Ellis said.
As far as the accusations go, Ellis would not comment.
“It involves a minor, so we can’t say anything,” Ellis said. “The kids feel like there is a situation and they want to make sure there is a response. It’s their right to do so. I hope they are serious about what they’re trying to do and not just out here to miss an hour of class.”
The Duncan Police Department could not provide any details on the case.
“We don’t comment on active investigations,” Duncan Police Detective Lt. John Byers said.
As more and more students joined the initial group of demonstrators, chants of “no means no” broke out as they raised handmade signs. Many female students dipped their hands in paint and placed symbolic handprints across their shirts.
Some students placed duct tape across their mouths to express how they had felt silenced by the administration at the school.
“The school did nothing but shove this under the rug,” said demonstrator Lyndsey Newman.
“They threatened to suspend us or put us in ISI (in school isolation) for standing up for what we believe in,” chimed in fellow demonstrator Kelsey Richardson. “They are trying to make us be silent but we’re not.”
As the bell rang to signal the end of first hour classes, more students joined the demonstrators, while others watched from a distance. On more than one occasion a bystander pulled to a stop on the street to shout words of encouragement or applaud the group.
“I’m proud of you ladies,” one bystander shouted before honking several times, eliciting cheers from the crowd.
Torrance Proctor, who helped to organize the group and led it in chants during the demonstration, held up a sign with the slogan “no means no.”
“We want to stop sexual assault at our school,” Proctor said. “It is a problem every day.”
Ashley DeCollo is the mother of Taylor DeCollo, one of the student demonstrators. She came out to the demonstration, along with a few other parents and grandparents, to support the students.
“They want to be protected and obviously they are being ignored,” DeCollo said. “They are going through something here and no one seems to be doing anything about it.”
DeCollo said she does not feel like the school’s response to the allegations has been thorough enough, but she hopes to see the administration respond appropriately to the demonstration.
“I don’t feel like the school has really addressed the issue yet,” DeCollo said.
But not everyone shared those sentiments. Alayna Propest, a Duncan High School senior, had organized the original walkout after the initial allegations came to light. However, on Thursday evening she had called off the original protest.
Propest showed up at the walkout to voice her approval of the administration, stating that she had spoken with them and they would be moving forward with a “coalition” to address the problem.
“All of our issues were addressed yesterday and the walkout was cancelled,” Propest said, referring to the day’s demonstration as more of a social gathering.
Propest’s remarks were met with shock, confusion and some anger from the crowd. As they began to speak up in defense of their demonstration, Propest was quickly ushered away by a school official.
Among the most vocal demonstrators was 15-year-old Ihori Dean. The 10th-grader stepped up to calm the crowd down after Propest’s comments.
“We’ve got to prove her wrong, we’ve got to show them that we’re serious,” Dean said.
Dean was often seen standing on a ledge above the crowd leading chants or calling for calm.
“We are here to raise awareness so that this will never happen again. So we can feel safe in our school,” Dean said. “The school is trying to do whatever they can but they’re not doing a good enough job. The school could have done better. But I’m very proud of everybody that’s out here today.”