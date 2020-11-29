Duncan’s mayor says there will be no mask mandate on the City Council agenda anytime soon.
Duncan Mayor Ritchie Dennington said Friday that a mask mandate would not be making its way to the council agenda in the near future.
“The City Council already has an ordinance that says Duncan will follow state guidelines,” Dennington said, referring to the city’s decision early on during the pandemic to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s and federal mandates.
Dennington said about two-thirds of his constituency who contact him through email, social media or in person are against a mandate and many, including Dennington, challenge the effectiveness of wearing a mask to combat the spread. Dennington then pointed to Lawton, which has had a mask mandate since July.
“They haven’t proven to me that masks are that effective,” Dennington said. “Lawton has a mask mandate and their cases are increasing, so do they really work?”
Duncan Regional Health President and CEO Jay Johnson responded to Dennington’s statement, urging the mayor to consider a mask mandate and citing data he said shows cities with a mandate have a lower percentage of cases than those without a mandate. Johnson then pointed to Duncan’s own growing numbers of positive cases.
“The time to act is now,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen increasing amounts of data that show the cities with mask requirements are faring better than those without them. That’s why we’re calling on the Duncan City Council to implement one as soon as possible. The number of active cases and positive tests locally is climbing at an alarming rate.”
Johnson cited Dr. David Kendrick, CEO for MyHealth, Oklahoma’s health information exchange (HIE). MyHealth tracks COVID-19 testing by the ZIP code for people tested.
As of Friday, the HIE data showed the positivity rate in Lawton at 8 percent while Duncan was almost three times higher at 21 percent.
“Is there any question that masking helps reduce the spread? It’s almost three times worse for those living in Duncan,” Johnson said. “It’s not a perfect solution, but when used by all of us, it can make a difference.”
Kendrick, who chairs the Department of Medical Informatics at the University of Oklahoma’s School of Community Medicine and serves the OU Health Sciences Center as the assistant provost for Strategic Planning, said he uses a metric that compares the percentage tested against the positive cases. Kendrick said he only compares cities that have had a mask mandate in place for at least 14 days to those without a mask mandate. On average, he said, cities without a mask mandate have a 3-5 times higher positivity rate than those that do.
Dennington acknowledged the mask debate is politically charged and has the city council divided.
“The mandate issue has separated the community and is very divisive,” Dennington said. “I’m just not in favor of (a mandate) at this time. I understand that (DRH Health) is expecting a surge, but a mandate is not right for this city.”
Duncan Ward 3 Councilmember Patty Wininger said she supports a mask mandate.
“I do support a mask mandate, but enforcement is the concern,” she said. “I want us to remember that we are fighting the virus and not each other. At this point in time, we are a split council on this issue.”
Kendrick, according to a story in the Tulsa World, said that it is a political question but said maybe the use of data is the best avenue to persuade communities rejecting the idea of a mandate. Kendrick has worked with cities across the state in getting masks mandates in place.
“We’ve shown definitive evidence of the differences between communities that have masking and those that don’t. That seems to have made all the difference in the votes,” Kendrick said. “We were able to have masking policies rolled out in most of our major cities in Oklahoma.”
Kendrick pointed to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oklahoma State Department of Health reports showing the effects of wearing masks. He said masks represent a “credible, evidence-based middle ground that costs very little to have an impact,” “according to a story in the Tulsa World.
“I think it’s relevant to ask those who don’t believe that masks work, what should be done,” Kendrick said. “Are they advocating for shutting everything down again? Or that we should just go to the other extreme and wait for herd immunity along with its enormous cost of lives and morbidity?”