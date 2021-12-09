Although she’ll avoid serving time behind bars, a 51-year-old Lawton woman will have to pay more than $150,000 in restitution.
On Wednesday, Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth ordered a 15-year suspended sentence for Christine Denise Nagorski to her guilty plea to exploitation of the elderly. No fine was ordered; however, she is ordered to reimburse the victims $152,562.81 in restitution.
Nagorski also is ordered to maintain full-time employment and have no law violations.
In the victim impact letters written to the court, hardships encumbered from her admitted greed were detailed.
In 2019, when she was charged with the crime, Nagorski was the director of Quality Enterprises of Lawton Inc. which provides training and living skills to developmentally challenged adults in the area as well as provides community-based housing, according to its mission statement.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, police began investigating Nagorski after another employee of Quality Enterprises reported the thefts to police. An Oklahoma DHS case agent was already investigating the case.
The DHS Social Services investigator contacted Lawton police after concluding his investigation. According to the affidavit, the agent reported Nagorski took $152,562.80 from 10 different vulnerable adults. She admitted to using the money on personal expenses, paying off her automobile and other “extravagant spending on herself.”
In one victim’s impact statement, she wrote of hardships from Nagorski’s theft of over $8,900 from her. She complained of lacking clothing, personal care items, glasses, snacks and more.
“Chris told me she was working hard to take care of all these things for me and I am angry because she was supposed to help me and I trusted her to help me,” she stated.
In another statement, a man said she took almost $4,600 from him. He said depression came with what he lacked.
“I feel said and I was unable to make myself feel better,” he wrote. “I didn’t not like wearing old clothes that were stained or had bleach stains on them.”
Charged with the crime in December 2019, Nagorski was free on $5,000 bond until she was arrested a month later after failure to appear to a court hearing, records indicate. She has been free on $5,000 bond after entering her blind plea in June.