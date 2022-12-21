Investigators said there was no happy ending at the end of a massage session after the masseur was arrested for a sexual battery allegation.

Weiyong Liu, 46, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

