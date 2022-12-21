Investigators said there was no happy ending at the end of a massage session after the masseur was arrested for a sexual battery allegation.
Weiyong Liu, 46, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Detectives from the Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Division were investigating sexual battery complaints regarding VIP Massage Spa, 3414 Cache Road, according to the probable cause affidavit. The suspect was described as a “short Asian male with large ears,” the complaint states.
A detective went to the spa around 10:15 a.m. Thursday and requested a full body deep tissue massage. The masseur, who matched the description, began massaging the detective. After about 45 minutes, the masseuse, Liu, touched the detective inappropriately and was placed under arrest, the affidavit states.
Free on $10,000 bond, Liu returns to court at 3 p.m. March 14, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.