A Lawton woman learned a robber wasn’t fooling with a Wednesday morning robbery at knifepoint.
Police were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. on April Fool’s Day to the 2400 block of Southwest C Avenue on the report of a robbery and met with the victim. A hijacking instead of hijinks would be found.
The woman said when she arrived at the home, an unknown man approached her and told her to give him her car, the report states. She said the man pulled out a black knife and demanded the key and once she gave them, he got in the vehicle and drove away.
The unidentified vehicle belongs to the victim’s brother.