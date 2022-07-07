Wednesday’s meeting of the governing board of the Highland Cemetery came with some bad news regarding the needed reparation of the historic stone archway that serves as the cemetery’s main entrance on the east side of Fort Sill Boulevard.
New bids are needed because no contracting firm so far has been qualified to do this type of work, according to Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk.
“Only certain contractors are certified to do historical preservation,” Burk said.
Analysis of the archway had shown that the top support was moved 6 to 8 inches when the arch was struck by a city refuse truck in April 2020. Since then, the archway has been closed to traffic. Any repair efforts would need to allow the archway to keep its historic integrity. Repairs are estimated at $115,000.
The archway was built in 1936-37 by the Works Progress Administration as one of multiple projects of WPA that remain in the city.