DUNCAN — A Stephens County man avoided a scheduled non-jury trial Thursday and pleaded no contest to an allegation of hitting his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son with a metal chain necklace.
Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham sentenced Dakota Ray Solie, 34, of Duncan, to a six-month deferred sentence after the no contest plea to a felony charge of child abuse, records indicate. He also received two years of Department of Corrections supervision.
Solie is to undergo 18 months of parenting classes and have an anger management evaluation.
A no contest plea is where a defendant declines to admit guilt but concedes there’s enough evidence to likely convict them in trial.
The allegation against Solie stems from a March 2022 allegations by the boy’s stepmother and father. The boy told them Solie hit him with a metal chain necklace while visiting his mother, Solie’s girlfiend, in Stephens County, the probable cause affidavit states. The boy said it was because he’d accidentally hit Solie’s daughter on the ankle while playing.
Solie admitted to investigators he’d hit the boy with the chain during a protective order hearing involving him and the boy’s father, according to the affidavit.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.