DUNCAN — A Stephens County man avoided a scheduled non-jury trial Thursday and pleaded no contest to an allegation of hitting his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son with a metal chain necklace.

Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham sentenced Dakota Ray Solie, 34, of Duncan, to a six-month deferred sentence after the no contest plea to a felony charge of child abuse, records indicate. He also received two years of Department of Corrections supervision.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

