ANADARKO — An Caddo County man entered a blind plea of no contest Thursday to 10 counts of child pornography and possession of obscene material.
With his plea and without an admission of guilty, he was sentenced to serve 150 years in prison.
Dave Olen Carter, 66, of Apache, entered his pleas of no contest before Caddo County District Judge Kory Kirkland to five felony counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of possession of obscene material, records indicate.
Despite offering a blind plea and asking for mercy from the court, Carter was ordered to serve the maximum sentence for each count.
Kirkland ordered Carter serve 20 years each for the child pornography counts and 10 years each for the obscene material counts. Each sentence runs consecutively, records indicate.
A plea of no contest, or nolo contendre, is where a defendant accepts conviction but doesn’t plead or admit to guilt, according to the Oxford Language Dictionary.
Carter’s case followed an investigation by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) lasting for more than a year.
While investigating a child molestation allegation in May 2018, Carter’s computer hard drive was confiscated. Investigators stated numerous child pornography images, including children believed to be as young as 1 year old were recovered, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The OSBI analyzed the computers and it was learned Carter had tried to wipe his hard drive clean the day before an agreed-upon meeting where he was to turn over the computer to agents, the affidavit states. A second search warrant revealed more evidence, according to investigators.
Carter has been held on $250,000 bond since his initial court appearance in March 2019. He is being held for intake into the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.