ANADARKO — A no contest plea by a Caddo County man to charges he attacked his neighbor with a box cutter and threatened to kill him means he will spend a year in the county jail.

On Nov. 9, Richard Tim Holt, 63, of Anadarko, entered his no contest plea before Caddo County District Judge Kory Kirkland to a felony count of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.