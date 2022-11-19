ANADARKO — A no contest plea by a Caddo County man to charges he attacked his neighbor with a box cutter and threatened to kill him means he will spend a year in the county jail.
On Nov. 9, Richard Tim Holt, 63, of Anadarko, entered his no contest plea before Caddo County District Judge Kory Kirkland to a felony count of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate.
A plea of no contest is similar to a guilty plea through accepting a conviction for a charge but without admitting guilt.
Kirkland sentenced Holt to serve a 12-year suspended sentence with one year to serve in the Caddo County Jail.
Holt was convicted for the June 6 incident outside Step-N-Fetch, 401 N. 1st in Anadarko.
Investigators said Holt targeted a man while he was coming to the store on his riding lawnmower. The man, a neighbor of Holt’s, said Holt came out of nowhere and began to threaten him before pulling out a box cutter and escalating the threats, the probable cause affidavit states.
Holt has prior felony convictions in Caddo County in November 2021 and March 2022 for second-degree burglary, Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate.
Held on $10,000 bond since his initial court appearance, Holt will get credit for time served.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.