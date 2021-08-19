No probable cause was found, and no charges will be filed in an investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Fort Sill.
The announcement was made in a press conference Thursday by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commanding General, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.
Kamper said an extensive investigation has ended with independent military prosecutors determining there is no probable cause to substantiate the allegations.
“I am confident that this investigation was full and thorough,” said Kamper. “I have confidence in the independent military prosecutors’ determination. I am confident that here at Fort Sill we are consistently pursuing actions that drive a Culture of Values throughout our organization to the lowest levels.”
The investigation stemmed from allegations made March 27 by a female soldier attending Advanced Individual Training. The trainee reported that she was the victim of multiple incidents of sexual assault at various times and locations while attending training at Fort Sill earlier this year. Numerous instructors were implicated in her allegations and suspended in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to ensure a safe and secure training environment, officials said.
Over the course of the investigation, two more soldiers attending AIT came forward with allegations of incidents of sexual assault, officials said. These allegations were incorporated into the investigation.
All three accusers, who were attending AIT at the time of the accusations, have “departed the Army,” said Fort Sill Staff Judge Advocate Col. Tonya Blackwell. “… the reason for their departure has nothing to do with the allegations that we were discussing here today and to share any more about the reasons for their departure, or the characterization of their service would be inappropriate based upon the relative regulations that govern disclosure of such information.”
Fort Sill officials confirmed during the press conference that all accused soldiers have been returned to normal duties. They said many of the accused had been in the process of retiring or transferring to other posts.
“We can confidently say that all allegations against the individuals who are named in the allegations, the evidence did not substantiate any of the allegations and that there was no probable cause to believe that any of those allegations occurred,” said Blackwell. “So, the individuals who were named have been informed, and they will be returning to their Army careers.”
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command led the investigation, which involved more than 30 CID agents and 3,000 hours of investigative work, officials said. According to officials, investigators conducted over 700 interviews, reviewed over 5,000 pages of documents, performed the digital forensic analysis of more than 100,000 text messages, and viewed thousands of hours of security camera footage of times and locations of the allegations. CID consulted with other law enforcement agencies to include the Federal Bureau of Investigation.