Here to help you quit nicotine

Lisa Ewing wants to help others quit smoking through a new Nicotine Anonymous non-profit group. The group meets at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Lawton Public Library's Meeting Room No. 1, 110 SW 4th. 

 Scott Rains/staff

Quitting smoking is pretty tough.

Lisa Ewing knows it for a fact.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

