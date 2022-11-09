Quitting smoking is pretty tough.
Lisa Ewing knows it for a fact.
From the age of 15 until 59 years old, she smoked cigarettes. They were a comfort. A stress relief. And eventually, they became a drag to her health and well-being, she said. She made a fateful decision.
“I’m three years clean,” she said. “I quit Jan. 1, 2019.”
Now, Ewing is making it her mission to help others through their own decision to quit. That’s why she’s asking anyone else who’s looking to move away from tobacco and nicotine-based habits to join her at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at Lawton Public Library’s Meeting Room No. 1, 110 SW 4th.
Ewing hopes the meeting being the same day as the annual Great American Smokeout will offer incentive for those wanting to live a nicotine-free life to join the 12-step program.
“We need people that want to quit smoking,” she said. “I’m passionate about helping others, anyone interested in quitting smoking.”
Ewing said one of the paths the non-profit group can help with is guiding those looking to quit through the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) programs that offer support through free patches, gun or lozenges.
Call Ewing for more information, 580-583-0873.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
