DUNCAN — Four months later, Nicole Nichols still has an impact on Aubrey Spivey.
Spivey is president of the Nicole Nichols Legacy Foundation, founded to carry on the legacy of Nichols. Nichols was a registered nurse at Duncan Regional Hospital who died in February from brain tumors.
“Her main goal was to help others be great nurses too. She loved people; she loved her patients. She just loved people,” said Spivey.
Family and friends will see Nichols’ legacy continue Saturday when the foundation names the first two recipients of a scholarship named for Nichols. The two recipients, Bryana Noble and Theresa Weber, were chosen for possessing tremendous character, tenderness to patients and integrity in the workplace, which embodied Nichols’ work.
The winners also had to be working full time and enrolled in nursing classes in order to be eligible for the $2,000 scholarhship.
“It is an absolute honor to receive this award. Nicole was an amazing nurse and a very special lady. Thank you to all responsible for allowing her legacy to continue,” said Weber.
Nichols was born Feb. 16, 1978, in Chickasha and spent most of her school years at Duncan schools, graduating in 1997. After graduation, Nichols attended Red River Technology Center’s nursing program for two years before attending the University of Oklahoma to major in nursing.
During her time at Red River and the University of Oklahoma, Nichols accumulated over 30 academic awards for her work. In 2016, she won the Betty Apple Excellence in Nursing Award for being a great employee and co-worker, participating in community service and showing compassion and outstanding patient care. Nichols would also become the first Registered Nurse First Assistant in Southwest Oklahoma.
“She built a great legacy with her work. We just felt the responsibility to honor her,” said Spivey.