If you get out to Elmer Thomas Park early this Saturday, you’re bound to catch site of some biscuits shooting like bottle rockets across the ice.
In reading this, you’re probably asking four distinct questions: Biscuits? Bottle rockets? Ice? What are you writing about?
Biscuits are slang for hockey pucks and bottle rockets are those same pucks shot at the speed of sound into a goal. But, ice?
Well, on the newly-installed Xtraice rink on the southeast area of Elmer Thomas Park, 301 NW Ferris, the inaugural “Holiday in the Park Winter Classic” hockey tournament will be opening things up for the winter season. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Fort Sill hockey team will split into two teams to play the great sport from the Great White North. They’ll also be playing in that same time frame on Nov. 27.
Anthony Fontaine and his wife Julia were among the dozens of volunteers on-site last Saturday to help assist the assembly of the rink. A member of the Fort Sill squad, he said all but one of the players have spent significant parts of their lives up north where they developed a love for game.
For the Winter Classic and its setting on the smaller than scale field of play, Fontaine said the team will divide and tackle the ice, kind of like in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. That means there’s no room for goons because everyone has to be able to handle a stick and move the puck, he said.
Fontaine and his teammates took the idea after last winter’s freeze made the park’s Lake Helen a hospitable home to hockey for several days. For him and his teammates, it was a taste of heaven to play their favorite sport in its natural element while in Southwest Oklahoma.
The hockey matches and ice rink are part of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to enhance the annual event since taking over, according to Chamber President/CEO Dr. Krista Ratliff. Following the games, and from 1 to 10 p.m. daily, it will be open skate for everyone, she said.
And, to enhance the experience with the day’s ending earlier, Medicine Park Event Coordinator Rodney Whaley volunteered to bring his bucket truck up to the park before the weekend to help string lights above the ice rink to add an ambience to the overhead floodlights.