Traffic flow in two of the busiest intersections in Lawton will be analyzed next year with an eye toward creating solutions to congestion.

That decision came Tuesday from members of the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization (LMPO), after they agreed with a city staff recommendation to focus the next traffic flow improvement study on West Gore Boulevard and North Sheridan Road. But, don’t get too excited: that analysis by EST Inc. won’t come until the current analysis of West/East Gore Boulevard near the downtown area is complete and that six-month process is just getting started, said Community Services Director Charlotte Brown.

Recommended for you