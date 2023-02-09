Traffic flow in two of the busiest intersections in Lawton will be analyzed next year with an eye toward creating solutions to congestion.
That decision came Tuesday from members of the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization (LMPO), after they agreed with a city staff recommendation to focus the next traffic flow improvement study on West Gore Boulevard and North Sheridan Road. But, don’t get too excited: that analysis by EST Inc. won’t come until the current analysis of West/East Gore Boulevard near the downtown area is complete and that six-month process is just getting started, said Community Services Director Charlotte Brown.
The analysis is part of the City of Lawton’s effort to find solutions in areas where traffic flow is a problem. That’s why an analysis already on the table for West Gore Boulevard was expanded to include all the intersections between Northwest/Southwest 7th Street and Lawrie Tatum Road. Part of the reason is practicality: one of the proposed locations for the new LATS transfer center is the Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets. But congestion is the major concern, particularly for traffic heading east of 2nd Street. City Council members are among those who want solutions to problems they say are caused by too many traffic signal lights at 6th, 4th and 2nd streets, Railroad Street in front of the Lawton Public Safety Center, two on the bridge spanning Interstate 44, and Lawrie Tatum Road/Winner’s Way.
Brown said the analysis on Gore Boulevard will be brought back to the LMPO Transportation Policy Board for discussion and recommendation before going to the City Council.
Completion of that project frees EST to start the next set of priorities: West Gore Boulevard from North/South Sheridan Road to Northwest/Southwest 38th Street, and North Sheridan Road from West Gore Boulevard to Cache Road. Brown said the project is identified for the next fiscal year, which will fit into the timeframe for completion of the existing Gore analysis. The point of the analysis is identifying possible solutions for traffic flow problems, with potential ideas ranging from removal of signal lights to new timing on lights, to traffic lane adjustments.
Brown said city staff is recommending those two arterials because Public Works Director Larry Wolcott has called those areas “two of the biggest problems” in terms of traffic flow.
LMPO members said traffic on Cache Road is equally important, with several asking that priority to be given to an analysis of the arterial between Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest 38th Street. LMPO members aren’t the only ones looking at Cache Road traffic: members of the City Planning Commission have said portions of that highly traveled arterial need traffic analysis to help decisions on allowing construction of new commercial ventures that add to the traffic flow problem.
LMPO member David Denham, who chairs the planning commission, said the analysis of West Gore is crucial, particularly near Cameron University and Southwest 38th Street. He also believes the city needs to get the Cache Road analysis on the books “as quickly as possible, after we do Gore and Sheridan.”
Funding the analysis is part of the discussion because costs must fit into federal transportation funding allocated to LMPO each year. In August, city officials estimated the cost of analyzing West Gore Boulevard between North/South Sheridan Road and Southwest/Northwest 38th Street at $88,000, because it contains two intersections. City officials had estimated a $105,000 cost to analyze Gore Boulevard between 2nd Street and Lawrie Tatum Road, with additional costs coming when the project was expanded to include five more blocks to the west.