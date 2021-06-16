NORMAN — An exhibit of art from Native American youth will be on display this weekend at the Jacobson House in Norman.
Hosted by the Jacobson Foundation, the Native American Youth Art Show will be on display from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Jacobson House Native Art Center, 609 Chautauqua. The event will offer a showcase of young artists in many forms, according to EJ Sweetly from the foundation’s board of trustees.
“Native youth artists from Oklahoma will be showcasing their original artworks during the show,” he said. “We have live performances scheduled for each day of the outdoor opening.”
Terry Tsotigh (Kiowa) is a traditional Native flute musician and he will share his music on Saturday. The following day, Elgin resident Erica Bread (Kiowa/Cherokee) will perform her contemporary style Native language hymnal songs and pop cover songs. A third live performance with a traditional powwow drum group led by Chad Earles (Caddo) is also being planned for the event.
“We are very excited to host this youth art exhibit and our artists are eager to showcase their artworks,” Sweetly said.