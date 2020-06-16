OKLAHOMA CITY — The Lawton Constitution staff received several awards on Monday in the Oklahoma Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
The Constitution won third place in Layout & Design, third place in Advertising, third place in Editorial Writing, second place in Photography, third place in Sports Coverage and first place in Sales Promotion.
The Constitution’s magazine, 580 Monthly, won second place in the state in the magazine category.
In addition, several staff members received individual awards.
Gary Reddin placed first in the Feature Story category for his story on a hot air balloon ride; Glen Brockenbush placed first in the Sports Story category for his story on the “Red Dirt Revival” about the OU-Texas football game; Kayla Durham placed first and second in the Small Space Ad category; and Michael D. Pope placed first in Sports Photography for a photo from the Lawton Rangers Rodeo last year.
Several reporters — Scott Rains, Grace Leonhart, Kim McConnell, Hannah Maginot, Gary Reddin and Mitch Meador — placed first in In-Depth Reporting for a series of articles on the homeless in Lawton.
Cameron University also received awards in the College Newspapers division.
The Collegian placed third in News Content, second in Layout & Design, third in Photography and second in Sports Coverage.