Due to the overwhelming impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, The Lawton Constitution will convert to a 5-day publication cycle, beginning April 25, publisher David Stringer announced Friday.
“Like many small businesses, the current business climate is something I could never have anticipated,” Stringer said. “This was the last thing we wanted to consider. However, the impact on retail and service businesses in southwest Oklahoma has been devastating, and their losses affect us deeply as well.”
The Constitution will be published Tuesday through Friday and also have a weekend edition published on Sundays.
“We’ve been fortunate to have been relied upon by citizens of the area for over 100 years, and these changes are designed to make sure we’re around for a long time into the future,” Stringer said. “We’ve made sure the changes will not impact some of our most read stories and features. We’re just moving them to a different day of the week. In addition, beginning in May, we’re going to add several new magazine features to The Constitution, including Parade magazine Sundays, beginning May 10.”
Breaking news will still be published online as it occurs and other news will be published online first.
“We won’t be waiting until our normal press time to ‘publish’ the news,” Stringer said. “We’ve been moving more and more of our stories to an ‘online first’ model, and this is an expansion of that practice.”
“Most importantly, we need to make sure The Constitution is a viable business long into the future,” Stringer said. “All of us who work here know that we’re caretakers of a legacy that began over a century ago. We’re a small business, too, and we want to make sure we’re successful enough to pass this legacy on to the next generation.”