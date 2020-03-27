The Lawton Constitution has received the first batch of pictures we asked readers to color.
The pictures were printed in Sunday’s and Monday’s edition of The Constitution. We asked our readers to color the pictures and then drop them off at our office or mail them to us.
We will collect the colored pictures and deliver them to the care facilities in Lawton so they can be shared with the residents. Due to the coronavirus, residents in care facilities are not allowed to have family or friends visit. Each picture has a place at the bottom to write a note to the residents to let them know we are thinking about them.
While we have received a few pictures, we need many, many more. Two more pictures will be published in the March 29th and March 30th newspapers. But if you have the March 23rd and 24th papers, please color those and send them to us.
We encourage our readers to pick up a copy, color the picture, write a note and return the picture to us. Pictures may be dropped off at the newspaper office at 102 SW 3rd Street. A drop box is located outside by the front door for your convenience. Or the pictures may be mailed to us at PO Box 2069, Lawton, OK 73502.
Thank you for helping us brighten the days of our residents in care facilities.