Google recently made a commitment to community journalism through a nationwide grant program. The Lawton Constitution applied for, and received, funds that will be used to help low-income individuals pay for a subscription that otherwise might not be able to afford it.
“For many, the newspaper is about the most affordable way to receive local news, so we thought the best use of that grant money would be to help pay for subscriptions for individuals who can’t afford to because of limited resources,” said David Stringer, publisher of The Lawton Constitution.
The program will pay half the cost of 6-month and one-year subscriptions for those who apply and are selected. Application ads are being published daily in the paper and any reader is asked to pass it along to any friend or family member they think might be interested.
“We know that, no matter how low the cost, some residents want to read the paper, but simply can’t afford it. When Google offered this program, I thought the best way to use the money was to help those in the community in need who want to stay informed,” said Stringer. “We do ask applicants to pay part of the cost of that subscription, but the Google monies will pay the rest. We’ll fund subscriptions as long as the grant money lasts.”
Anyone with questions may call The Constitution’s circulation department at 580-353-6397 or e-mail to circulation@swoknews.com.