On Tuesday, Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn had her cake and ate it, too.
And she did it in her own courtroom.
That’s because Newburn was being feted by her courthouse family before leaving her post to accept a role as a Federal Immigration judge. She’ll take her new post in Memphis, Tenn., after being appointed to the post by the U.S. Attorney General. Swearing-in will be Nov. 22.
But Lawton has been Newburn’s home for the past 28 years. A Cameron University graduate, she said she is excited to be moving back to her home area.
When asked if she will miss her home for the past three decades, as well as the relationships built over this time, Newburn offered three heartfelt words in reply:
“Yes, very much.”
Newburn was appointed a district judge in 2016. Before that, she was an assistant district attorney. Prior to that, she worked for the Lawton Police Department and as a deputy court clerk.
Newburn credited her fellow judges with mentoring her along her journey and said it has been an honor to serve with them.
Newburn’s scheduled court cases have been reassigned to District Judge Gerald Neuwirth for the time being.