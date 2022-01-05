A man told police he was breaking up a fight New Year’s morning when he was seen with a gun he’s not supposed to have.
Police were called shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Southwest 29th Street regarding an incident with a gun. Lawton Police Officer Hunter Phillips and Officer Drue Watkins arrived and could hear yelling down the street, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Phillips said there were people yelling in one yard who said there was a man with a gun outside. The people said a woman had come out in the street and began shoving them around when the man appeared, the affidavit states. Police were told the man pointed the gun at the people.
The officers went to where the man was last seen and saw Nathaniel Eugene Tinker carrying a long gun in his right hand by his side, Phillips said. He saw the officers, went around the corner of the house and then returned with nothing in his hands, according to the affidavit. He was detained and Phillips said an SKS rifle was found under the rear of a car parked in the driveway. It was learned he’s a convicted felon and he was arrested for possession of the gun.
Tinker told Phillips he’d heard arguing outside and when he went out, he saw three people on top of the woman hitting her. He said he went inside, got his gun and told them to leave but denied ever pointing the weapon at them, the affidavit states.