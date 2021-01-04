From a bat to a coffee mug to a knife, it took a pair of dowel rods for a woman to beat back her attacker during a Jan. 1 incident in northwest Lawton.
Lawton Police Officer Joshua Foreman reported being called around 7:20 p.m. to a disturbance at an apartment at 1314 NW Irwin. He met with a man who was suffering several deep cuts to the head that, he claimed, were because he fell with a coffee cup in his hand, the report states. Foreman said the man was uncooperative about what actually happened and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
A woman at the scene told Foreman she’d gotten into an argument with another man inside the apartment. At one point, she said he’d grabbed a small baseball bat and started to hit her and that’s when she picked up a pair of small wooden dowel rods for self-defense. According to the report, the injured man stepped in to defend her and that’s when the aggressive man went into the kitchen, grabbed a coffee cup and threw it, injuring the first man with wounds to the head and causing him to drop to the ground.
The woman said the aggressive man then grabbed a knife form the kitchen and came at her. She said she hit him with the rods until he left the apartment, the report states. EMTs checked the woman for injuries due to suspicions she’d broken two fingers during the attack.
According to the report, due to large amounts of blood in the apartment and the injuries, investigators collected evidence and took several photos of the scene.