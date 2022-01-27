Lawton Redistricting Commission has set new City Council ward boundaries into place.
Commission members met briefly Wednesday to take a final vote on the map, which is adjusted every 10 years to reflect changing population and to keep the council’s eight wards within 10 percent of the target population (this year, 9,544). The new boundaries went into effect Wednesday, as soon as city staff filed the commission’s resolution with the City Clerk’s Office. Commissioners also voted to formally notify the City Council of the new map.
The commission in the final authority, meaning the council doesn’t have to approve the new boundaries.
At a public hearing held two weeks ago, commissioners said 86 percent of Lawtonians will remain in the same council wards they now occupy. Community Services Director Janet Smith has said the greatest change in ward boundaries come for residents in west Lawton’s Ward 8, which had stretched from Rogers Lane to West Lee Boulevard, Northwest/Southwest 52nd/53rd streets to Northwest/Southwest 67th streets. The new configuration shrinks to Cache Road on the north, but the ward now stretches south and west into what had been Ward 7. In east Lawton, new boundaries also put more Ward 4 residents into Ward 7.
The new maps also split Precincts 2, 26, 31 and 45, meaning each is split between two council wards.