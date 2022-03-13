Do you like walking along a lake? Or, a tree-lined creek?
If so you’re going to like plans by the City of Lawton adding walking trails in four city parks, if funding is available from Oklahoma’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund (TSET) to supplement city dollars. Two of those projects center on water features in existing parks: Lake Helen on the northeast side of Elmer Thomas Park and Wolf Creek through Louise McMahon Park. Other trail projects are planned in Greer Park and Lee West Park.
The city’s argument keys into the criteria TSET’s board of directors establishes for funding: healthy living. City officials said their anticipated goal is encouraging residents to walk, jog and bike more often.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said her department expects to hear about Lawton’s grant application by May. While the first trail project is expected to be included in the city’s 2022-2023 budget year that begins July 1, the actual start date isn’t known.
“It depends on funding,” James said, explaining that should the TSET grant be awarded in its entirety, Lawton would receive $700,000 over a two-year period, half each year.
TSET funding is provided on a one-to-one matching basis, meaning Lawton would have to invest as much as TSET does. City engineers estimated the total cost for the four park projects at $1,609,896, meaning the cost to the City of Lawton will be $909,896 if TSET provides a full $700,000. Under the terms of the TSET grant, funding is provided in year one and is renewable at the same amount in year two, based on performance, availability of funds, and approval by the TSET board of directors.
City funding shouldn’t be a problem. When Lawton voters approved the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, the accompanying ordinance designated $12 million for parks and recreation. And, trails already are a priority in the city’s new parks master plan, adopted by the City Council last week. Among the recommendations made by Halff Associates is the expansion of walking and biking trails in the community.
James said additional funding could come to the city through other sources; city staff intends to keep looking for grants.
Priority one in year one is Elmer Thomas Park, the city’s recreational center north of downtown. That upgrade is the most expensive of the proposals, at $894,980 for work that would create a 10-foot wide walking trail around Lake Helen, with picnic/shade sites, lighting and a frontage area. It also would upgrade existing graveled trails in other areas of the park.
Keith Neitzke, the city’s leisure services administrator, said Elmer Thomas is a high priority because of its use by a large number of people seeking amenities, and the park’s size provides ample room for expanding the trail system.
Neitzke is excited about the plans for southwest Lawton’s Louise McMahon Park. That park, which offers amenities ranging from sports fields to a skateboard park, has an existing trail, but the expansion takes advantage of features already available in the park, most notably, Wolf Creek and a dog park on the northeast side. The proposal would provide a walking trail on both sides of the tree-lined creek, which cuts diagonally through the park.
“It can be used by dog walkers,” Neitzke said of the east trail, explaining dog owners now are limited to the fenced-in Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade, but providing the new walkway would give dog walkers and others a creek path to explore.
Neitzke said city parks officials are aware of the dangers posed by a creek that typically is shallow, but can be scary when heavy rains flood it with water. That’s why the walking trail will be gravel.
“Concrete floats,” he said, adding while gravel will require more maintenance, it will last longer.
The projects in McMahon, Greer and Lee West parks are projected for 2023-2024.