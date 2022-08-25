Comanche County Detention Center will be the first of three jails in Oklahoma to give incarcerated veterans special access to telehealth counseling.
After an unanimous vote by the Comanche County Facilities Authority on Monday, The Oklahoma City Veteran’s Affairs Health System will provide the county detention center with an iPad, serving as a direct link to veteran counselors in Oklahoma City.
The detention center also will provide a confidential space for counseling to take place, and staff to insure counseling appointments are met, among other responsibilities.
Cale Powers, the coordinator for homeless veteran programs at the Veteran’s Affairs Health System, said that Comanche County would be the first of three detention centers to implement the program, which he hopes to see expanded in the future.
“Comanche County was the top priority for us,” Powers said. “It’s the first one to get rolling on this.”
Providing telehealth care is a way to allow for more consistent contact between Veterans Affairs health workers and incarcerated veterans, Powers said.
Telehealth services were first offered by Veteran’s Affairs in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic. Powers said that seeing the success of remote assessments for counseling there made Veteran’s Affairs officials opt to make the program permanent.
“It’s a way to be able to work with them more often,” Powers said. “We can’t always be down there to help.”
The service is meant as a way to instruct veterans on resources they can access after being released from the detention center, such as free drug and mental health counseling.
Enrolling in counseling programs provided by Veteran’s Affairs also has been used to aid in legal defense, Powers said.
“We’ve had occasions where the attorney goes to the district attorney to discuss sentencing based on veteran’s entering counseling,” Powers said.
The next county detention center expected to receive iPads for telehealth is in Cleveland County. Depending on the success of the program in the first three counties, Powers hopes to expand the program to as many jails as he can.
“We’ll see what happens with these first ones,” Powers said. “I’d love to see it go into more places, if it works out.”