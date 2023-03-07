A project 12 years in the making was formally launched into the community Monday, with the official ribbon cutting for the Lawton Veterans Resource Center.
A crowd of local and state officials, civilians and military personnel, watched as a building with decades-long ties to the military community was dedicated for use as a center geared toward homeless veterans, providing them everything from a place to stay to links to the resources they need to change their lives. It is a fitting use for the building at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest A Avenue, which began life in 1942 as a USO, before transitioning to an Armed Services YMCA after World War II ended, then setting empty for before becoming a resource center for veterans.
The complex also will help Lawton-Fort Sill achieve a rare distinction: “functional zero.” Jervis Jackson, who helped spearhead the effort that built the resource center, said that means Lawton’s homeless veterans population is so low, the community has the resources to take those homeless veterans off the street and provide them with shelter and support.
Jackson said it’s a mark of the importance the community has played in providing sources for its population of homeless veterans, as well as dedicated efforts the community already has made to identify and help homeless residents who are military veterans. The services are important because who deal with the homeless will tell you veterans are a special breed.
“Homeless veterans are a subculture all onto themselves,” Jackson said, adding that is why it was important when Fort Sill personnel became involved in the efforts.
Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, Fires Center of Excellence commanding general, said at a Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce luncheon that the resource center proves the community’s commitment to Fort Sill and the personnel who serve there. He said the installation is blessed to have a community that works so hard to be part of Fort Sill, saying it’s a partnership that other communities wished they could imitate.
And, the State of Oklahoma is willing to do its part, Morgan said, citing three recently-enacted laws that prove the military and its personnel are essential to Oklahoma: a bill that designates up to $1,000 in burial expenses for veterans without financial ability; sales tax exemptions for entities that support veterans transitioning to civilians; and tax exemptions given to military retirement benefits.
Referring to the Veterans Resource Center, Morgan said the facility is part of the effort to tackle homeless among the nation’s veterans. Lawton’s center means local officials “are on our way to change that narrative,” Morgan said, adding the center’s opening marked the end of a long project.
“I think we’ve waited long enough,” he said at Monday’s dedication ceremony.
John Nash, Oklahoma Secretary for Military and Veterans Affairs, lauded those who helped support the years-long effort, including those who are veterans themselves.
“Veterans doing things for other veterans,” Nash said, noting he recognized some familiar faces in Monday’s crowd — people he knew were military veterans, making a point of supporting community efforts that support veterans.
“This is a launch pad,” he said, of the resources center.
Jackson said when the effort was formally launched on Sept. 11, 2012, the community had just completed a count that identified 105 homeless veterans. Efforts in the following years have reduced that number by 80 percent in Lawton, he said, adding the reduction is every greater when factoring in homeless veterans in the Southwest Oklahoma region. Jackson said the community “bought in” to the effort and strongly supported it, from volunteers who coordinated efforts, to those who donated money.
“We are excited about what this facility will mean,” Jackson said.