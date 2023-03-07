A project 12 years in the making was formally launched into the community Monday, with the official ribbon cutting for the Lawton Veterans Resource Center.

A crowd of local and state officials, civilians and military personnel, watched as a building with decades-long ties to the military community was dedicated for use as a center geared toward homeless veterans, providing them everything from a place to stay to links to the resources they need to change their lives. It is a fitting use for the building at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest A Avenue, which began life in 1942 as a USO, before transitioning to an Armed Services YMCA after World War II ended, then setting empty for before becoming a resource center for veterans.