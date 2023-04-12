Lawton city administrators are proceeding with plans that could move curbside bulk pickups in residential areas to Mondays — but not until next year.

City Council members voted Tuesday to spend up to $850,000 to buy four, 11-yard rear load trucks, a vehicle that plays a key role in the monthly collection program that allows residents to set out items that don’t fit into their polycarts. While the rear load trucks aren’t the heavy lifters — that role is played by the grapple arm trucks — the trucks do bring strong arguments to the table.