New vehicle purchase questioned by Comanche County commissioner

The Comanche County Assessor's Office will have to come up with a new proposal and shop local if it still wants to replace a vehicle totaled in a January accident.

Comanche County Commissioners rejected a proposal from the office to designate $10,253.67 from the General Commissioners Contingency Fund toward the purchase of a new vehicle. The proposal had been to use the insurance payment made on the totaled vehicle ($14,043.33) and $10,253.67 from the contingency fund to cover the cost of a 2023 Equinox from Carter Chevrolet Agency, Okarche, to be purchased through a state contract.

