New vehicle purchase questioned by Comanche County commissioner

The Comanche County Assessor's Office will have to come up with a new proposal and shop local if it still wants to replace a vehicle totaled in a January accident.
Comanche County Commissioners rejected a proposal from the office to designate $10,253.67 from the General Commissioners Contingency Fund toward the purchase of a new vehicle. The proposal had been to use the insurance payment made on the totaled vehicle ($14,043.33) and $10,253.67 from the contingency fund to cover the cost of a 2023 Equinox from Carter Chevrolet Agency, Okarche, to be purchased through a state contract.
That vehicle was to replace a similar-sized vehicle that was totaled after being involved in an accident, Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards said.
But District 3 Commissioner Josh Powers urged commissioners to reject the proposal, arguing the contingency fund — which contains about $2.5 million — is for emergencies and buying a vehicle doesn't meet that criteria.
"It's not meant to do this," he said.
Powers also said he doesn't see the need to replace the vehicle, because of action commissioners took in February to hire Pictometry International Corporation to provide aerial images of land in the county, to be used to complete required inspections and assessments of property. The $247,855.86 cost was funded from American Rescue Plan Act funding, and Powers said the intent of that work was to provide a mechanism that will lessen the need for the Assessor's Office to do in-person inspections. That means the office will need fewer vehicles because fewer inspections will be done in person.
Powers also raised questions about vehicles already purchased by the Assessor's Office. He said a pickup truck and two Chevy Tahoes were bought between 2020 and 2022, adding the office purchased "non-fuel efficient vehicles to drive around to assess." Pointing out vehicle costs ranged up to $38,000, Powers said he doesn't support those expenses and doesn't support the idea of buying a new vehicle now.
"This is not an emergency and a reason to dip into the emergency fund," he said, adding he also wants to know why any vehicle purchased couldn't come from a local dealer.
He said county offices need to be more responsible with their money, noting District 3 has a road grader that needs replaced, but he chose to rotate his vehicles so that expenditure was not necessary.
"If you give the assessor this, I need a road grader," Powers said, adding the county sheriff's office also needs to replace vehicles.