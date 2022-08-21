The Comanche Language Department is working tirelessly to ensure that the Comanche language does not meet the same fate as other indigenous languages around the world.
Considered severely endangered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Comanche Language has fewer than 10 remaining fluent, first-language speakers.
The Comanche Nation, through the efforts of the Comanche Language and Cultural Preservation Committee and Comanche Nation Language Planning Group, officially launched the language department in 2019. The department was created with the implicit goal of preserving and restoring the Comanche language.
“It took a lot of planning to get here. We did about three years of planning to start the language department, and we’ve had two and a half years of planning and implementation. I was hired on in late 2019, and then of course COVID hit,” Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner, the department’s director, said. “Now it feels like it’s all coming to fruition.”
Briner recently completed all coursework for a PhD in Comparative Studies focusing on Linguistics, Indigenous Critical Theory, and Cultural Rhetorics at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla., and is working on her dissertation.
She has been working directly with the last remaining fluent Comanche speakers to train a group of language learners over the next three years. These language learners will then be tasked with using the same immersion model of learning to teach Comanche to the community at large in an effort to return Comanche to a living language.
“We are using the Sac and Fox model of group immersion. It’s not like in the past when we have set it up as master/apprentice, one on one learning. We realized that’s not very time or cost effective,” Briner said.
The Sac and Fox Nation has developed a language learning model through partnerships with local schools that integrates the Sauk language into daily learning environments. Eventually, the Comanche Nation hopes to do the same with Comanche.
While the department hopes that Comanches of every age will be speaking the language 10 years from now, the current focus is on adult learners.
“We often hear that kids are the answer. People will tell you ‘just teach the kids.’ But that’s too much pressure on the kids. For a child to carry that heavy of a load? It’s too much. Also, we can’t just concentrate on the kids because we don’t have adult speakers who are conversationally proficient,” Briner said.
According to Briner, there are about six native speakers left. Those who are left are aged 64 to 95. The oldest speaker recently died at age 104. Briner said there may be other speakers who have not been identified and said there are some who are fluent at comprehending the language, but do not speak it.
While Briner believes that it is important for all ages to learn Comanche, without adult learners speakers to carry on the teaching once the elders are gone, the language would truly be lost.
This is where the language learner immersion program comes in.
“It is a three-year program to learn how to speak the language conversationally, as well as the professional development to be an effective teacher and language worker,” Briner said.
There are four language apprentice teacher candidates who are learning Comanche together with the aid of a few of the last remaining fluent speakers.
Among those candidates is Edward Tahhahwah. A long-time advocate of the language, Tahhahwah helped created the first officially recognized dictionary of the Comanche language.
“I learned the language mostly through hymns growing up,” Tahhahwah said. “Our ancestors and elders created songs in our churches, Comanche hymns. I learned words through those. And at the dinner table, when I was growing up. I added words here and there but it was a limited vocabulary.”
After spending several years serving on the Comanche Business Committee, Tahhahwah said that coming back to the language as a learner with the department feels like a homecoming.
Tahhahwah attended the Fort Sill Indian School for four years. Unlike his father, who attended the school against his will for 12 years and was punished for speaking Comanche, Tahhahwah was not disciplined for speaking his language.
Due to the trauma his father suffered during his time at the school, Comanche was rarely if ever spoken to Tahhahwah or his siblings growing up. So, even though the punishment for speaking Comanche was no longer applied, the damage had already been done by the time he arrived at the school. He did not know enough of the language to carry on a conversation even if he wanted.
It is what Briner calls “generational trauma,” and it is a difficult hurdle for the department. However, with the new program in place, she is hopeful that one day that trauma can be overcome.
“We want all Comanche people to speak Comanche. It is my hope that this will bring us closer together as people, and that we will eventually be successful as a completely bilingual people speaking Comanche and English,” Briner said.
That effort expands beyond Lawton, and even Comanche County.
“Our tribe, specifically, is in a very interesting position. Even though we are on our reservation lands, we don’t have a reservation. Relocation affected us in the ‘50s and ‘60s. We had people go to California, New Mexico, Minnesota, D.C., Dallas, all over,” Briner said.
Briner said that reaching Comanche members around the country, and really around the world, was going to take a tremendous amount of work, but she believes it is doable.
“Building that online infrastructure is important fo us. We are working with language software that’s actually going to encourage language acquisition,” Briner said. “It’s not just flash cards.”
Comanche members who are interested in joining a future group of language learners can reach out to Briner at the Comanche Nation Language Department at 699 -7232.