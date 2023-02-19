The City of Lawton already can prove the benefits of taxing marijuana: residents are walking on new sidewalks built with revenue generated by the 9 percent sales tax on medical marijuana products being sold by local businesses.

Pot potency among issues considered in recreational marijuana

LAWTON, OK — With the potential passage of recreational, it would create a two-tiered level for amounts to possess and the quality of the marijuana products.

Now, mind you, this isn’t your grandpa’s marijuana we’re talking about. But it would create complications in an already complicated enterprise for those who produce and sell it.

State statutes that govern medical marijuana allow taxes to be applied to those products, which are taxed by the state and local governmental entities just as any other eligible product would be. The City of Lawton decided in 2019 to confine its medical marijuana sales tax revenue into a special fund, with expenditures confined to sidewalk construction and repair. The city is following that guideline under a citywide campaign that is building new walkways in strategic areas. They are tax dollars that otherwise could have to come from other places, city officials have said.

