The City of Lawton already can prove the benefits of taxing marijuana: residents are walking on new sidewalks built with revenue generated by the 9 percent sales tax on medical marijuana products being sold by local businesses.
LAWTON, OK — With the potential passage of recreational, it would create a two-tiered level for amounts to possess and the quality of the marijuana products.
Now, mind you, this isn’t your grandpa’s marijuana we’re talking about. But it would create complications in an already complicated enterprise for those who produce and sell it.
State statutes that govern medical marijuana allow taxes to be applied to those products, which are taxed by the state and local governmental entities just as any other eligible product would be. The City of Lawton decided in 2019 to confine its medical marijuana sales tax revenue into a special fund, with expenditures confined to sidewalk construction and repair. The city is following that guideline under a citywide campaign that is building new walkways in strategic areas. They are tax dollars that otherwise could have to come from other places, city officials have said.
That new revenue stream also will be seen in the state statute that would go into effect if residents legalize recreational marijuana March 7, said Michelle Tilley, campaign director of Yes on 820. The state statute that State Question 820 would set into place specifies a 15 percent excise tax, and also allows governmental entities to apply sales taxes.
An economic analysis commissioned by Yes on 820 estimates tax revenue of $65.7 million in 2024, the first year of implementation, with a gradual increase to almost $105 million by 2028. Combined revenues from medical and recreational marijuana sales is expected to total $821 million in the first five years of SQ 820's implementation, with more than half ($434 million) from recreational sales, Yes on 820's analysis states.
"Passage of State Question 820 would fuel economic activity, create jobs, and generate a new permanent stream of tax revenue for the state," said Andrew Livingston, director of economics and research at Vincente Sederberg, a national cannabis law and policy firm.
"That's big for the state," Tilley said, calling the excise tax provision one of the strongest arguments for 820's passage.
The bill also specifies how those funds could be spent, placing the funds into a special account and designating it to five broad areas.
"That's all laid out in the state question," Tilley said.
Specifically, the bill sets a 15 percent excise tax on the gross receipts of all sales of marijuana sold by an adult use marijuana dispensary (the designation given to entities that sell recreational marijuana). Medical marijuana, which already carries a 7 percent excise tax, would be excluded. The excise tax on recreational marijuana would be "in addition to any other applicable state or local sales tax," according to the proposed law.
The statute also prohibits entities from using their grant funds to supplement or replace other state funds, meaning a genuine increase in revenue to address specific problems, supporters said.
Lawton already has proof of how such tax revenue can be spent.
City officials created the fund in 2019 and have been letting those revenues accumulate ($460,000 is expected this year). There had been $1.33 million there, before the city spent $852,977.90 and encumbered another $199,510 on the projects the tax has been designed to support. The medical marijuana money was combined with other funds under a citywide sidewalk campaign. The result is new sidewalks in well-traveled areas.
Mike Jones, the city's ADA coordinator, said those projects include the North Sheridan Road sidewalk between Smith Avenue and Cache Road; West Gore Boulevard between Southwest 52nd and Northwest 67th streets; and the almost complete Northwest 53rd Street project between West Gore Boulevard and Cache Road. Later this year, it will help build a new sidewalk along Northwest Ferris Avenue between Laird Avenue and an existing bike path in Elmer Thomas Park.
"That project, and all subsequent projects associated with the citywide sidewalk construction contract, will utilize medical marijuana sales tax funds," Jones said.