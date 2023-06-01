The City of Lawton will enforce new security measures at Lawton City Hall beginning Monday.
A walk-through metal detector will be installed at the main entrance to Lawton City hall for everyone who enters the building, to identify any potential weapons that may be brought in. To complement these physical security measures, security cameras already have been installed and will monitor activities within the facility. City officials say this will provide an extra layer of safety and deterrence.
Individuals carrying dangerous items, including firearms and knives, will be asked to return the items to their vehicles before entering city hall. These items will not be confiscated by city officials, according to a press release.
Residents are reminded that carrying firearms into certain places, including city hall, is prohibited under §21-1277v2 of the Oklahoma Statutes, Title 21, Crimes and Punishments. This law restricts the possession of concealed or unconcealed handguns in any structure, building or office space owned or leased by a city, town, county, state, or federal governmental authority for the purpose of conducting business with the public.