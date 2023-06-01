City Hall
File photo

The City of Lawton will enforce new security measures at Lawton City Hall beginning Monday.

A walk-through metal detector will be installed at the main entrance to Lawton City hall for everyone who enters the building, to identify any potential weapons that may be brought in. To complement these physical security measures, security cameras already have been installed and will monitor activities within the facility. City officials say this will provide an extra layer of safety and deterrence.