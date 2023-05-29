City of Lawton administrators are beginning to plan for security upgrades that will change how visitors get into Lawton City Hall.

Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said he will meet Tuesday with representatives of Triangle Security Services, which already is providing security staff for city government's main complex. Last week, City Council members voted a new contract into place, one that will increase the number of security guards Triangle will provide to the building. Duties for those CLEET-certified guards also will be expanded, and visitors who now simply walk into the building through the building's west main entrance will be passing through a metal detector and having personal belongings such as bags and backpacks checked.

