City Hall

City Council members will discuss expanding an existing contract to provide more security at Lawton City Hall.

 File photo

A recommendation to expand an existing contract to provide more security at Lawton City Hall will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

City administrators said in March they planned to expand security measures, to include installation of a metal detector (to be funded in the next budget year) and imposing screening measures on those who enter the city's major government complex. The city already has installed security cameras to monitor activities inside and outside the building, and has had a policy of making most people sign into the building.

Recommended for you