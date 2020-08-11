With the smell of fresh paint and wood still in the air, Lawton teachers began moving into the new Eisenhower Middle School, Monday, and will begin the year with sparkling classrooms and modern technology, including safe rooms, smart boards and Wi-Fi.
“We are so excited to move into our new building,” Eisenhower Middle School Principal Beverly Mattingly said. “It’s built specifically to the needs of our students. It’s a state of the art building where there’s no leaks or cracks in the floor and it’s much safer than our old building. We’ve got Wi-Fi in the building which is something we didn’t have in our old building.”
Mattingly said the new building comes equipped with safe rooms designed to keep students safe during tornadoes and other emergencies, as well as rooms specifically designed for special needs students that meet dietary needs and provide spaces for diaper changes.
However, for students and teachers alike, there may be confusion with an unfamiliar layout in the new school, so Mattingly plans on holding several emergency drills within the first five days of school to get everyone accustomed to the new layout and procedures.
Middle school Band Director George Barrett said he’s impressed with the space and the ability to social distance while directing the band.
“The band room is much nicer than my old one,” Barrett said. “I’ve got a bigger storage area, brand new lockers for instruments and room for about 100 students with social distancing. The kids are going to be very excited when they see it.”
Spanish teacher Sarah Torres, said she is more than excited to move into her new classroom, but because of COVID-19 she will be unable integrate Day of the Dead, into her 6th thru 8th grade Spanish Classes. The multi-day holiday is celebrated throughout Mexico and involves family and friends gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died. Torres says she uses the holiday and the movie “Coco” to introduce students to various cultural aspects of the Hispanic community.
“It’s very important because the students talk about the holiday and how it’s a celebration of life,” Torres said. “They get to make the masks and learn that flowers and everything have meaning. It’s just such a fun activity and the students really enjoy it, and they learn the meaning behind the movie.”
Jennifer Mendoza, a direct instruction reading teacher is also excited to come back to a new school and see her students for the first time since late March, but is also concerned with COVID-19. To help relieve some of the stress of masks and social distancing, Mendoza plans on decorating her new classroom in bright colors and motivational quotes.
“I’m excited to come back, but just probably a little nervous,” Mendoza said. “ But I’m going to decorate my classroom with bright colors because, walking in, I want my classroom to be very welcoming when my students come in. I have a lot of expectations and inspirational quotes and words that I have that I will put up so it’s just brighter and cheerier.”
The new construction comes at an approximate cost of $46 million and was funded by the $99.5 million dollar 2017 Lawton Can: Student Investment Program bond approved by Lawton voters in November 2017. The 155,609 sq. ft. building will house 1,000 students with access to a student commons area, 1,500-seat auditorium, 1,000-seat competition gymnasium and FEMA shelter spaces. The school was designed by Architects in Partnership (AIP) and Crossland Construction oversaw the project as the Construction Manager.