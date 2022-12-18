Members of the Lawton Board of Education swore in their newest school board member early, to finish the unexpired term of her predecessor.
Elizabeth Fabrega, Lawton, was the only candidate to file for the Area 3 position on the Board of Education during the candidate filing period earlier this month. Because she was the only candidate, Fabrega will take the seat without an election.
Under state law, even if only one candidate applies for the seat (which happened here), that person’s term doesn’t take place until after the April 4 general election that is scheduled for school board races across the state. State law specifies the current school board member retains his/her seat until the date of that election. Typically, the new board member is seated at the first meeting following the April election date, according to the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
But, Mark Scott, the current Area 3 school board member, stepped down early for personal reasons, district officials said last week. So, Fabrega was sworn into office at the Dec. 12 meeting to finish Scott’s unexpired term.
Area 3 includes the elementary school attendance areas of Carriage Hills, Sullivan Village, Lincoln and Pioneer Park, and Lawton voting precincts 31, 32, 33, 34, 39, 43 and 49.