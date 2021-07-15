Jake and Liz Law are coming to Lawton to spread love throughout the community.
Since coming on June 21, newly appointed Salvation Army officers Jake and Liz are spreading the “soup, soap, and salvation” mantra that headlines the organization.
Prior coming to Lawton, the Laws spent the majority of their time in the Tulsa-metro area near Broken Arrow working for various organizations. Liz worked at the Center of Hope, 102 Denver Avenue, and John 3:16, 506 N Cheyenne, as a case worker doing reception work.
Jake Law spent most of his life as part of the Boys and Girls Club. Law joined and began volunteering around the age of 13 for the club. Three years later, Law got a summer job at the organization and never left.
He spent two years as the program director, then moved up the ladder and became the athletic director for 15 years. Then, Jake became the main director for Boy and Girls Club in the Tulsa-metro area, managing the organization for five years.
“I have a deep-rooted love for Boys and Girls Club, not only as an employee, but as a camper,” he said. “I would never trade that experience for anything. It’s in my blood.”
When the opportunity came to join the Salvation Army, the couple felt like it was the right time to do so. After many years serving the Broken Arrow community, the duo trusted the word of God and felt called in to do this work, said Law.
“It is taking all that past experience to lead and guide our current staff to the word of God,” said Jake.
Now three weeks into their move to Lawton, the couple are figuring out the best aspects of Lawton and the natural amenities it offers. The love for the city is slowly developing for the Laws.
“We love the terrain that Lawton offers. We spend a lot of time driving around and seeing all the landscape. We are so excited to be here,” said Jake. “Our goal is to be here for the community, love our staff, work and encourage them.”