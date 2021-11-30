City Council members have agreed to a funding plan that will allow the the water distribution division tackle its backlog of problem waterlines, including two in west Lawton.
The water distribution division is the City of Lawton entity responsible for repairing waterlines/mains and related problems within the city. The problem: Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said the division’s field crew — responsible for detecting, diagnosing, repairing and replacing mains — is staffed at only 54 percent. That shortage of staff members knowledgeable in water-related work has been going on for months, and the net effect has been a significant backlog of water-related repairs because there are not enough staff members to keep pace, he said.
Field Utilities’ solution: designate $300,000 in Capital Improvement Program (CIP) funding to hire a private contractor to handle emergency replacement of damaged lines and those that historically have been a problem. Whisenhunt said the division already has identified several segments of water mains for replacement: an area on Cache Road, at Northwest 50th Street; and one on Northwest 53rd Street between Meadowbrook and Liberty.
Whisenhunt said both are examples of long-time, on-going problems, probably due to aging brittle line segments. Replacing those lines will “stop leaks and save water.”
The work will be tackled in a system outlined by public utilities administrators.
The plan: bid out multiple projects, each replacing a segment of waterline about 300 feet in length and including related fire hydrants. Each project would range in cost from $20,000 to $50,000, well under the $100,000 cap that requires public construction projects to be formally bid and awarded by the City Council. Whisenhunt said the process would mean full water segment replacement, rather than “point repairs.”
He also said using this process would lessen the time needed for repairs, which, in turn, would pare down the list of backlogged waterline projects and reduce water loss because of leaks.
The program can be funded out of the 2019 CIP, which has a category identified for infrastructure, and through the city’s sewer line replacement account, city officials said.