Lawton won’t be imposing new regulations and fees for refuse customers, after proposals crafted by city staff failed to win approval from the City Council.
Council members split 4-4 on the issue Tuesday, with four council members and Mayor Stan Booker arguing the city hadn’t done enough to educate the public about regulations governing polycarts and curbside bulk debris collections, so it wasn’t fair to impose fees on those who don’t follow the rules. Booker broke the tie by voting against implementation.
City staff said the action means existing code — which hasn’t been updated since 2008 — remains in place, to include its references to trash cans that residents used before the polycart system was put into effect. Council members did not indicate when or whether they would reconsider the item.
The proposal submitted by city staff amends city code dealing specifically with refuse collection, to include implementing new fees for services that Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said were already being performed. The proposal also included fees for people who don’t follow the rules on issues such as returning carts to their houseside after they have been dumped, overloading carts, and putting out more than 4 cubic yards of bulk waste during curbside bulk cleanup. Wolcott said the majority of wording in the revised ordinance “is what we already do.”
The amendments also would have restricted the option of houseside collection to disabled residents. Such residents get houseside collections without additional charge, but other residents have the option of paying extra for it.
Wolcott said the council had tabled action on the proposals for six months (they initially were considered last summer), directing an education campaign by city staff to ensure utility customers were aware of regulations. Communications and Marketing Manager Kaley Patterson Dorsey said that campaign was conducted, to include brochures mailed to residents in utility bills and information on the city’s website, to include videos.
But, Booker and council members said there still are residents who are not fully apprised of the regulations governing refuse collection because such education efforts didn’t reach them. Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said he doesn’t remember receiving any information on the issue and pointed out that not only did other residents have that problem, they don’t know where to go to get information.
“I don’t know what the answer is,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton questioned whether it was fair for the city to impose regulations on residents ignorant of the law, adding many residents also feel they are not getting the service for which they pay. He asked about a warning system, adding citizens need to know “if you’re going to take money out of their pockets.”
Wolcott said he anticipated city staff would use a warning system before imposing fees, saying warnings would be attached to polycarts at least twice before residents were ticketed. Wolcott also said there wouldn’t be a hard-set policy, explaining the solid waste collection division doesn’t have enough manpower to ensure 100 percent compliance.
Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris said the change in the city’s refuse collection system was a common thread among constituents as he was running for election last year, adding the city’s “optics” of what was rolled out “just doesn’t look good.” He said there may be some ways to handle that, suggesting a provision allowing residents a second polycart without fee, but also acknowledging administrative concerns about the associated cost.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren took exception to the criticism.
“I live in reality, not optics,” Warren said, adding he has received more calls from constituents complaining about trash blowing in their yards because people aren’t following the rules.
Warren said the only people who will have to pay the fees are the ones not following the rules, adding city staff has made at least 25 attempts at educational efforts for residents.
“I don’t know what else we can do,” he said.
Booker said he doesn’t believe there is widespread knowledge of the rules governing polycarts, saying he saw a neighbor violate the policy of placing carts too close together when he knows the neighbor would have followed that policy had he known about it.
While the existing code remains in place, it does not address the policies associated with polycarts or the curbside bulk collections the city put into place when it went to once-a-week residential collection in April 2021.