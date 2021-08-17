Officials with Lawton Public Schools initiated new protocols for students at Eisenhower Middle School Monday and they appeared to be successful, district officials said.
Parents complained over the weekend about severe overcrowding in the school’s hallways and problems with getting into and out of the school complex, while students said lines inside were so long, some didn’t get to eat. Some parents also were upset about pictures circulating on social media that showed students packed together in a main hallway. Lawton Public Schools returned to classes Thursday for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Eisenhower Middle School Principal Beverly Mattingly, in a letter to parents on Sunday, said school personnel were implementing immediate changes to the school schedule “to address safety concerns, breakfast and lunch problems, and other issues we experienced last week.” Those included adjustments in class change procedures to help facilitate student movement, as well as changes in bus and parent deliveries to the school.
“With the new implementation of staggered times and procedures, things ran a lot smoother,” said Lynn Cordes, executive director of communications for Lawton Public Schools, adding the dismissal of all students at one time was part of the issue that caused overcrowding in the main hallway.
District officials said some of the delays in lunch lines stemmed from the fact students had to punch in their identification numbers, information that many didn’t have readily available because they didn’t have their new student ID badges (ID badges are to be issued this week). Other minor adjustments may be necessary, but things worked much smoother on Monday, Cordes said.
Mattingly said the changes included:
• Time has been added to the three breakfast periods. There also will be three lunch periods, rather than two.
• Passing time has been increased from 3 minutes to 5 minutes between classes, so the school can stagger the release of students. The end-of-day dismissals also will be staggered.
• The school will continue to do screening checks on all backpacks.
• Lockers will be assigned this week as planned to students who want a locker.
Mattingly said that as school personnel continue to reduce class sizes, administrators will continue to look at additional teachers to lower the number of students in a single class.
“We will continue to make adjustments as needed to provide our students with the best educational experience possible,” Mattingly said, in a statement.
Superintendent Kevin Hime, who also sent a letter to parents, said class sizes are being analyzed so adjustments can be made for those that hold more than 25 students. The city fire marshal (the city entity mandating building occupancy limits) also was on site Friday, Hime said, adding Eisenhower Middle School’s enrollment was 1,168 on Friday, with 1,041 students attending that day (or, about 300 more students than attended last school year, officials said). Hime said the building’s total capacity is 1,900.
The district’s remaining middle schools were expected to have larger enrollments this school year after the district closed Tomlinson Middle School as a middle school in May, when the 2020-2021 school year ended. While district lines were redrawn to place Tomlinson students in Eisenhower and Central middle school districts, some students may have opted to go to MacArthur in east Lawton, district officials said over the summer.
“We are aware of the issues at Eisenhower Middle School and understand your concerns,” Hime said, in a statement, adding the district also was aware of a student photograph circulating on social media. “The photo shared on Facebook does not reflect our daily expectations nor do we find it acceptable. We sincerely apologize for any added anxiety, concern, and stress that has been caused this first week of classes.”
District officials also said the district will continue to encourage students to wear masks, but masks cannot be required as they were in most instances last school year. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill in late May banning school boards from imposing mask mandates.
“By law, we cannot require it, but we have highly encouraged it,” Cordes said.