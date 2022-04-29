Drivers coming down Lee Boulevard near Southwest 6th Street may have noticed something new on their daily drive — a fenced-in construction area on a lot where no building has stood for at least 20 years.
It’s the site of Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s new general practice clinic, called Lawton Community Health Center Southcare, so named because it will be the only clinic of its type in southeast Lawton.
Board members for the hospital have been looking for a location in southeast Lawton to build a clinic for three years, according to Sean McAvoy, executive director of Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
The 6th Street location was made available through a donation from the Green family, who own Liberty National Bank, and are active in various foundations, charities and boards throughout the Lawton area.
McAvoy said that his chief concern, and the concern of all the members involved in the search for new locations, is to fill in gaps where health care is needed in the Lawton community.
“We’re looking for new ways to serve the community, and we saw a need here,” McAvoy said, at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new locations on Thursday.
Once completed, the clinic will have a total area of 5,640 square feet, and will house three separate primary care providers, who will provide medical service to children and adults throughout the area.
The clinic will be overseen by Dr. Arif Ajmeri, who is the administrator for 18 other Lawton Community Health Center clinics in the area.
Ajmeri said that this clinic, which has been in the works for a long time, is a project that feels particularly gratifying for him.
“This is the only clinic like this on this side of town, and we’ll be serving people from infants all the way up to adults,” Ajmeri said. “I’m very happy to be able to help people get what they need here, and to provide care that is convenient.”
Work on the clinic is expected to be finished in early 2023, and may end sooner, depending on availability of building materials. The construction is being done by Herring Construction LLC, a firm based in Lawton.
For one of the doctors moving into the clinic, Dr. Valerie Robinson, DO, the opening will be a homecoming.
Robinson grew up in the Lawton area and had a practice in Stigler before being offered a job in Lawton. She hasn’t lived in the area since 2003.
“I’m excited to be able to bring care to this area,” Robinson said. “I think working rurally has prepared me to work back here. It’s a very different kind of place, but the care is no different.”
McAvoy said that the process of getting the project off the ground has been a big undertaking, and something he feels will be well worth the effort.
“It’s so gratifying to see a project you’ve worked for come to fruition,” McAvoy said. “It’s a tough market, and a tough area to find places to move into, and we’re all very excited to finally be moving forward.”