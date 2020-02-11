New precinct locations cited
for today’s election
The Comanche County Election Board has made six precinct changes in recent months, and those new locations will impact voters casting ballots in today’s 2020 Capital Improvements Program election.
Residents who voted at Precinct 2 Crosby Park Elementary, 1602 Horton, now will vote at First Baptist Church West, 7302 Cache Road.
Residents who voted at Precinct 9 Almor West Elementary School, 6902 Delta, now will vote at Bible Baptist Church, 7501 W. Lee.
Residents who voted at Precinct 13 Lawton Heights Methodist Church, Northwest 16th and Andrews, now will vote at North Side Baptist Church, 1715 NW Taylor.
Residents who voted at Precinct 30 Pioneer Park Elementary School, 3005 Angus Place, now will vote at Abundant Life Christian Church, 509 NW Woodridge Drive.
Residents who voted at Precinct 31 MacArthur Middle School, 510 NE 45th, now will vote at Trinity Assembly of God, 202 SE 45th.
Residents who voted at Precinct 33 Celebration Church, 3802 Ford Road, now will vote at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 41 SE Ford Road.
Questions may be directed to the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880.