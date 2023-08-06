The City of Lawton has added another step to its new public access policy for Lawton City Hall: photo identification.

City officials said Thursday that all visitors must show a valid photo ID to enter city hall. A sign has been erected at the front doors of the building’s lobby warning visitors to have their photo ID ready to show security officials upon signing into the building. A new public access policy approved by the City Council in late July requires visitors to go through security screening after signing a log that requires them to provide their name, the time they are entering the building and their destination.

