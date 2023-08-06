The City of Lawton has added another step to its new public access policy for Lawton City Hall: photo identification.
City officials said Thursday that all visitors must show a valid photo ID to enter city hall. A sign has been erected at the front doors of the building’s lobby warning visitors to have their photo ID ready to show security officials upon signing into the building. A new public access policy approved by the City Council in late July requires visitors to go through security screening after signing a log that requires them to provide their name, the time they are entering the building and their destination.
Interim City Manager John Ratliff said the policy was crafted in response to dangerous and disruptive behavior by visitors, adding that some of that behavior “is putting employees in fear of their safety.”
Ratliff said Thursday that while the access policy doesn’t state visitors must provide valid photo ID, it does address the requirement for visitors to sign into the building.
“We know that people have been using fake names, so the only way we can verify identify is with a valid ID,” Ratliff said.
He said residents who can’t provide such ID will be allowed to enter the building, but will be told they need a valid ID card to get access in the future.
City officials have said the policy was designed to address what have been multiple incidents of disruptive behavior by visitors, including two recent incidents in the city manager’s office that concerned that office’s staff.
The new policy expands what already had been in place for visitors who come into Lawton City Hall through the main lobby entrance. Those visitors now must sign a log, the time they enter, and their destination before walking through a screening machine while their bags and other materials are visually inspected.
Visitors may be directed or escorted to their destinations, and appointments are preferred for those visiting executive-level employees (department heads and supervisors), council-appointed employees (city manager, city clerk, city attorney, municipal judge), and elected officials. Appointments may be required, depending on the circumstances, and visitors who show up without an appointment may be denied a meeting. Access to specific departments, offices, employees or officials may be limited. Those who receive a meeting may be asked for information ranging from their names and discussion topic, to any other information officials may ask.
City officials may deny in-person meetings in favor of email or phone discussions, and are allowed to end a meeting for any reason, under the policy.
Visitors who don’t follow the rules may be escorted from city hall or prohibited from entry except to attend public meetings.