On Saturday the City of Cache held a grand opening for their brand new pickleball courts in the city park.
People of all ages, and fitness levels can come out and play on the courts at whatever speed they prefer. Pickleball is a versatile game that can be played by anyone at low impact speeds or can be played at a competitive level in singles and doubles.
The new setup features two full size pickleball courts, along with bleachers for those wanting to spectate the games, a water bottle filling station, and even a shower for players to use after their games.
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, currently there are an estimated four million players and demand for places to play the sport is growing rapidly.
The growth of the sport is one the biggest factors behind the City of Cache moving forward with the idea. Eddie Dabney Jr. is the man leading the project and he believes that the pickleball courts will not only be a fun way for the citizens to get in their physical activity but could also help boost the local economy by bringing in players from the surrounding area.
“It’s gonna help people get active especially our young people.” Dabney said. “Any age can play this sport, it’s nondiscriminatory. It doesn’t matter your skill set and ability, if you get out there this sport is going to make you have fun.”
The project cost around $75,000 in total to complete, $15,000 of which was donated by the Parks and Recreation department of the City of Cache. The project was a large group effort with many community leaders and business owners from Cache and the surrounding areas coming together to help fund and complete the construction, according to Dabney.
The grand opening event was attended by many Cache citizens and featured a raffle with pickleball related prizes, free donuts, complimentary water bottles for all in attendance, and of course a few vigorous rounds of pickleball. Those in attendance that are new to the game also had opportunity to learn how to play from a group of experienced players.
The City of Cache and its leaders have big hopes for what the new courts can do for the city and hope it is just the first of many exciting new things coming to their city, Dabney said. The new pickleball courts are sure to bring in many new and existing players to the area and can hopefully provided a safe place for people to have some fun and get in a good workout.