On Saturday the City of Cache held a grand opening for their brand new pickleball courts in the city park.

People of all ages, and fitness levels can come out and play on the courts at whatever speed they prefer. Pickleball is a versatile game that can be played by anyone at low impact speeds or can be played at a competitive level in singles and doubles.

Did You Know?

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a sport that incorporates tennis, ping pong, and badminton to create a fun and laid-back experience. The game can be played in either solos or doubles.

Players stand on opposite sides, one player serves the ball, and it must bounce on the other side before the opposing player can hit it back. On both sides of the net lies the “no volley zone” this is the area a player must hit the ball past for it to be considered in play.