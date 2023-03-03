A project that will give passengers at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport a larger waiting area is well underway.
Herring Construction won the $15.2 million renovation project in 2022, work that will complete the modernization of the airport’s terminal. The centerpiece of this next phase of construction is a new secured passenger holding area, the site inside the terminal where passengers wait after they have been through security screening, but before they board their aircraft. Crews from Herring Construction have been onsite since December, completing demolition inside the terminal before moving outside last month to tear down what had been a 60-passenger secured holding area that dated to the 1970s.
Replacing that old holding area will be a 120-passenger holding site, construction that is projected to last more than a year.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said the contractor has completed removal of the old structure on the terminal’s northwest side, and is completing select fill work, or the ground work necessary before the foundation and walls can be built. That work is of special significance to the airport’s governing body, which is dealing with a lawsuit stemming from damage that already has appeared in the fire station built on the airport’s northern boundary (officials have said there appears to be problems with soil under the structure).
Some of the terminal work has been delayed by the rains in the region this month. Contractors had to implement “dewatering” work to remove ponding water from the work site before crews could begin to place what now totals 2 feet of rock fill. Work also being completed includes layout of the new transformer pad and panel at the northwest corner of the project.
Steel work was expected to begin this week and continue through Monday, under the contractor’s timeline. Contractors also expect to begin drilling piers this month, along with work to place conduit under the beams and transformer pad.
The work to build the new holding area is part of an 18-month project that will finish modernization of the terminal. The secured holding area project includes a larger waiting room for passengers, as well as more space for the security screening done by TSA, and separate corridors for boarding and deplaning passengers. In addition, it will add a portable walkway, a covered corridor that will allow passengers to move between the terminal and aircraft without walking outside on the tarmac as they do now.
Other work planned in the modernization project includes car rental and airline areas, including plans to move the check baggage screening area outside of public view; and upgrading the terminal’s front entrance.