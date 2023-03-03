Airport bonds
Kim McConnell/staff

A project that will give passengers at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport a larger waiting area is well underway.

Herring Construction won the $15.2 million renovation project in 2022, work that will complete the modernization of the airport’s terminal. The centerpiece of this next phase of construction is a new secured passenger holding area, the site inside the terminal where passengers wait after they have been through security screening, but before they board their aircraft. Crews from Herring Construction have been onsite since December, completing demolition inside the terminal before moving outside last month to tear down what had been a 60-passenger secured holding area that dated to the 1970s.

Recommended for you