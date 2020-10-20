The City Planning Commission has recommended a new zoning category that would allow Lawton Housing Authority and others to create affordable homes for lower-income residents.
Commissioners signed off Thursday on a proposed Simple Planned Unit Development (SPUD) overlay zoning district, months after they first were asked about the concept. Charlotte Brown, the city planning department’s planning and subdivision administrator, said the proposal — prompted by plans by the housing authority — first came to commissioners in February, but a planned public hearing on the new zoning category was never held due to changes made in public meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, planners restarted the process and Thursday’s CPC meeting won unanimous recommendation from commissioners, sending the recommendation to the City Council for final action.
A key component of the new zoning overlay district is that will allow smaller housing lots than currently allowed by city zoning code. Current code specifies lots for single-family residential dwellings cannot be smaller than 5,000 square feet, which is larger than the housing authority would need. A SPUD overlay district would allow land up to 5 acres in size to be developed with smaller lots (anything more than 5 acres would need Planned Unit Development overlay, which is used for condos and gated communities).
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said in February the Lawton Housing Authority was looking at a concept to create neighborhoods with “very small houses,” those with 700 to 800 square feet of space. That would create affordable houses for lower-income residents to purchase from the housing authority, which already has property for that use and has since acquired more property from the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority, Brown said.
The SPUD overlay could be applied to existing properties to create neighborhoods of small homes on proportionally-sized lots. City planners have said the concept would be a good way to fill in vacant, which would allow development in Lawton’s central areas.
“This is an attempt to create a low-price home,” Rogalski said in March.
The new overlay comes with specific requirements, to include a development plan map and requirements for amenities, land area, off-street parking and common access. Approval of such areas would follow the same guidelines as any zoning request, to include public hearings before the City Planning Commission and City Council.
The ordinance contains criteria for review and approval of applications (to include minimum design and construction standards for streets and alleys), as well as standards for development, to include the same criteria applied to other residential housing development. Requirements will come as a binding site plan, meaning while minor adjustments may be allowed, any substantial change must be resubmitted for approval.